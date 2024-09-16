How autonomous vehicles spur passenger safety innovations

The advent of autonomous vehicles is prompting significant changes in vehicle safety technology – things such as airbags, seat belts and the like. People don’t sit in traditional upright positions in driverless vehicles and seating configurations are different, too. This is leading to interesting innovations in passenger-restraint systems. What exactly can people expect to see in the coming years when it comes to safety-enhancing technologies? Could these new technologies actually increase the range of electric vehicles? And what might become of the venerable steering wheel in driverless vehicles? Ned Reckamp, Senior Vice President of the Global Inflatable Restraint Product Line and Head of the Americas Passive Safety Systems Division at ZF Group, a global company that specializes in mobile technology, offers insights about the future of vehicle-occupant safety.