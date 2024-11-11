Q&A: Expert tips on getting EV infrastructure right the first time

Retooling car dealerships so they can handle the demands of electric vehicles (EVs) is an expensive and complicated endeavor. As such, getting infrastructure installations right the first time is critical to avoiding expensive upgrades or equipment relocations – and keeping customers happy. Sam DiNello, the Chief Executive Officer of Future Energy, an Energy Managed Service Provider company that helps businesses integrate advanced energy-management strategies and technologies, offers some insights into how dealerships can plan for and manage these complex installations and ensure they’re poised to handle future energy demands. He also explains the value of a managed-service provider such as Future Energy.