Exploring strategic automotive partnerships in the software-defined vehicle era

The advent of software-defined vehicles and other innovative technologies is significantly reshaping the relationships between OEMs and suppliers. For starters, it’s making strategic partnerships more important than ever before as OEMs strive to improve efficiencies in product development and bring innovations to market faster. Here Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director of Nexteer Automotive, takes a deeper dive into the evolving nature of these partnerships and technologies, as well as the implications for OEMs and suppliers – and consumers.