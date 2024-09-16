Essential strategies for fending off cyberattacks at dealerships

Cybersecurity and data protection are consistently ranked among the top concerns of organizations and business leaders across many industries. And the automotive industry is no exception. A recent cybersecurity attack on CDK Global, a leading automotive software developer, left thousands of dealerships across North America technologically hamstrung, which forced employees to revert to using pens and paper for essential functions such as processing sales and checking inventory. Was the CDK Global cyberattack just an unfortunate and isolated incident or a sign of a broader trend? What should dealers take away from this incident and what should they do to shield themselves from cyber risk? Travis Walker, a cyber-security and privacy lawyer with Norton Rose Fulbright, shares insights on the cybersecurity landscape in the automotive industry and offers some practical strategies dealers should consider implementing to minimize their cyber risks.