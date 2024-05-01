E-Titling gains industry acceptance and is on track for one million titles processed

What is an E-Title? While it may sound like a new technology, an E-Title is simply the electronic version of a paper title that is stored on a DMV mainframe or database. More accurately, a paper title is the physical representation of the data on a DMV system. In effect, DMVs across the country already maintain every title as an E-Title, but until now the only way to interact with DMV systems has been through paper forms and paper titles. Though many states have systems to electronically file title and registration transactions, the supporting paper titles and forms have still been required to be submitted along with the digital transaction.