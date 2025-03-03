Winning used-car acquisition in 2025: Dealers must shift their strategies

The strategies dealers use to purchase used cars directly correlate to profitable sales. But due to dramatic shifts in various market forces, it’s more challenging to acquire and sell used cars at good margins. Dealers can minimize those challenges by following some basic guidelines outlined here by Phillip Battista, the President of Dealer Technologies and Head of Modern Retailing at J.D. Power. Dealers need to be change agents – flip the script on their current vehicle acquisition strategies and promote cultural changes that will spur employees to embrace new ways of doing business.