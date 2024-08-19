Dealers must forge customer-centric approaches by leveraging the right technology

Terms such as frictionless transactions and seamless customer experiences are hot topics these days in automotive retail. But what truly constitutes a customer-centric approach in auto retail? Furthermore, how can auto retailers use technology to create and enhance this customer-centric approach? And is there also a risk that the more dealers lean into technology, the more they could inadvertently create an impersonal experience for customers? Sebastiaan Roovers, Vice President of Sales, Keyloop Canada, answers these questions and more while also providing key insights into how auto retailers can foster customer-centric experiences.