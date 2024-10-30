CSA Group standards help charge the move toward electric transportation

Electrification of transportation is critical for achieving Canada’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With gas prices going up, more and more Canadians are exploring electric and hybrid car options. This interest is further fueled by the federal government’s mandate of 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035¹. As a result, the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on our roads is growing steadily. While the transition to electric mobility is widely viewed as a positive development, it also brings some new challenges.