Canada’s 2024 buy-sell auto market remains strong amid retail headwinds: Insights from industry experts

The Canadian retail auto market is facing strong headwinds, including high interest rates, excess inventory and global political tensions. What does this portend for the buy-sell market? Here, Samir Akhavan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Templeton Marsh Ltd., offers some valuable insights and perspectives in collaboration with Michael Croxon, CEO of NewRoads Automotive Group; Chris Pfaff, CEO of Pfaff Automotive Partners; Michael Carmichael, CEO of UpAuto Group; Brian Gordon, Chief Business/Marketing Officer at Dave Cantin Group; and Mike Lewicki, Principal at Lewicki Automotive Consulting.