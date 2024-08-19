Building stronger F&I revenue streams: Strategies for today’s dealerships

A variety of economic factors are prompting consumers to keep their vehicles longer, which is driving down new-vehicle sales – and crimping dealership revenue. But dealerships can make up for that lost revenue by putting more emphasis on selling finance and insurance (F&I) products, such as extended warranties and theft-prevention technology, that offer customers financial protection as well as peace of mind. Debbie Zettel, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations at Peoples Choice Warranty, provides some strategies that can help dealers generate solid F&I revenue streams.