Best practices for implementing AI into dealership operations

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to gain momentum as the next big thing for automotive retail. But while it offers many opportunities to streamline operations and boost efficiencies, it also raises a host of questions. Just what exactly can AI do? Will it require employees to learn new skill sets? And can dealers inadvertently hurt the customer experience by using too much AI? Stephane Ferri, Chief Executive Officer at Car Wars, provides some guidelines dealers should heed as they embrace this new technology.