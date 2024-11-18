Auto industry outlook 2025: What’s in store for interest rates and more?

2024 began with high anxiety—or, to be more precise, buy anxiety—as the auto industry and consumers awaited the fate of interest rates. Would they rise? Fall? What would that mean for sales? And that was just one of a number of issues confronting the auto industry. With the year now nearly over, the industry now takes stock of what’s in store for 2025. As vice president of sales and distribution at TD Auto Finance, Andy Wadeson has spent the past year studying the trends and numbers. He offers his perspective on what to expect in 2025.