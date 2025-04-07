Why dealers should buy tools for technicians to ratchet up benefits

Requiring technicians to purchase their own tools can pose a significant barrier to recruiting new fixed-ops talent. That’s hardly ideal, given how difficult it already is to find qualified technicians. Aside from boosting employee recruitment and retention efforts, buying tools for technicians also provides an array of other benefits for dealerships, as explained by Colby McConnell, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Tools, a leading manufacturer of professional tools and tool-storage solutions for the automotive industry.