Sponsored

How to win the customer-retention game: Automakers can drive brand loyalty with AI and consumer Insights

Publishing Partner:
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
February 18, 2025 02:25 PM

Featured Stories

Asbury Automotive to acquire Herb Chambers Cos. in blockbuster $1.34 billion deal
Asbury Automotive to acquire Herb Chambers Cos. in blockbuster $1.34 billion deal
GM targets $2 billion in annual Super Cruise revenue within 5 years
GM targets $2 billion in annual Super Cruise revenue within 5 years
Elon Musk’s role in Trump’s administration splits Tesla’s image along partisan lines, study says
Elon Musk’s role in Trump’s administration splits Tesla’s image along partisan lines, study says
Stellantis North America purchasing chief Marlo Vitous: Supplier relations will improve
Stellantis North America purchasing chief Marlo Vitous: Supplier relations will improve