How to win the customer-retention game: Automakers can drive brand loyalty with AI and consumer Insights

In today’s hyper-competitive automotive retail market, retaining customers is of paramount importance – as well as an increasingly challenging proposition. So, what strategies can automakers embrace to bolster their customer retention efforts? Can artificial intelligence play a helpful role? And just how loyal to their brands are electric vehicle buyers? Mike Yakima, Product Principal, U.S. Connected Car at LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, provides some insightful answers and thoughtful perspectives, based on data gleaned from the company’s Automotive Brand Loyalty Analysis study. The study, aimed at determining how consumers behave when they move from one vehicle to the next, in essence looked inside the garages of 117 million consumers across the country in 2024. Using proprietary technology, the company’s data science team identified those consumers’ current and previously owned vehicles. The result: A clear and in-depth look at customer brand loyalty.