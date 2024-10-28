All eyes should be on fixed ops heading into Q4 and 2025

New car sales are facing a series of challenges as consumers battle everything from extreme weather to simply determining how much car they can afford. Fixed Operations remains a pivotal part of any dealership’s operation and tracking service shoppers’ attitudes is key to understanding why they choose one type of provider over another. In the recently released Service Shopper 4.0 study , CDK asked over 2,500 of these service customers whether they get work done at dealerships, independent repair facilities, or chain service providers. The positive news for franchised dealers is that the Net Promoter Score (NPS) — a satisfaction score based on a customer’s likelihood to recommend a business — rose significantly to 59 compared to 45 in 2023.