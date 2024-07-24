Automotive News Special Reports · Ally All Ears Podcast | Reliable condition reports & maintaining high standards In this episode of the Ally All Ears podcast, host Emma Hancock interviews Kelly Olson, Senior Director of Operations for SmartAuction at Ally Financial, about the importance of quality control in online wholesale auctions. Olson discusses advancements in online auction platforms, highlighting the importance of detailed condition reports, AI technology for damage detection, and the evolving incorporation of electric vehicle information, all aimed at building trust and reliability for dealers purchasing pre-owned inventory.