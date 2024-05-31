AI-Driven Success: AURES Holdings sets sales record with machine learning

This has never happened before since the company’s history began back in 1992: From January to April 2024, i.e. in just four months, AURES Holdings sold over 35,000 vehicles through its network of AAA AUTO and Mototechna dealerships in the Czech Republic, in Slovakia and Poland. April 2024 in particular was the strongest month in terms of sales in the 32-years history of Europe’s largest independent used car dealer: The Prague-based company sold 9,463 vehicles just last month. Given the historically strong first quarter of 2024, it is no wonder that AURES has already sold a total of around 100,000 cars in the 12 months since the beginning of March 2024.