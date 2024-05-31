Sponsored

AI-Driven Success: AURES Holdings sets sales record with machine learning

AURES Holdings Group
Praha-Chabry-05-Dron
Record numbers thanks to innovative drive: Sales figures in the AAA AUTO and Mototechna network soar to unprecedented heights since the beginning of this year. One important reason for this success is the deployment of generative artificial intelligence tools in sales, marketing and customer communication.
