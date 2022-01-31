RVs are going electric, too

The RV industry is starting to join the race toward zero emissions.

Thor Industries Inc. and Winne-bago Industries Inc. each revealed concepts for electric RVs at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa last month. The companies identify electrification as a priority for the next generation of motor homes and towable trailers.

Thor told Shift that it plans to have an all-electric motor home for sale next year, with an electric towable trailer to follow. Thor did not reveal pricing estimates.

For Winnebago, "it could be up to two years before a vehicle like this [e-RV] rolls down the road in sizeable numbers," company spokesman Chad Reece said. "But some of its technologies could be seen prior to that. [Electrification] is a natural progression in the RV segment. We hear from consumers they have interest."