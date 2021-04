SHANGHAI — It was clear at last week’s Shanghai show that the mood of China’s market has shifted from surviving the pandemic to intensifying competition. Luxury marques are rolling out a dazzling array of electrics. Global brands unveiled new products aimed at a chance to capture market share.

Geely Xingyue L

Geely rolled out a new flagship model (seen above), a high-end long-wheelbase variant of its Xingyue crossover, with accentuated lighting design.