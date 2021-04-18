Mercedes adds boxy EQB to EV lineup

Mercedes-Benz is adopting the boxy styling of its rugged G-Class off-roader with its latest battery-powered vehicle, the EQB.
The compact utility will offer seating for up to seven people and is targeted at families who want a greener alternative to the GLB combustion engine model on which it's based.
The EQB's driving range is 478 km (260 miles) under Europe's WLTP testing regime, Daimler said in a statement Sunday, ahead of the crossover's unveiling at the Shanghai auto show.
"With the all new EQB we have created an iconic electric SUV that takes the heritage of our boxy off-road vehicles and transforms this into the future," Daimler's design chief, Gorden Wagener, said in the statement.