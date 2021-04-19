Genesis says first EV will have sporty acceleration, generous range

Battery-powered G80 unveiled in China, also destined for U.S., Europe

The exterior design shares the much the same looks as the standard G80, but it gets subtle tweaks to show its electric credentials, such as a more aerodynamic grille, which also houses the charging port.

TOKYO -- Genesis unveiled a battery-powered version of its G80 sedan as the brand's first full-electric model, promising sporty acceleration and a generous driving range.

The South Korean premium brand revealed the model on Monday at the Shanghai auto show, foreshadowing the marque's electrification strategy in the important Chinese market.

Automakers worldwide are developing EV models for the Chinese market, where stringent emissions regulations require them to have robust lineups of electrified vehicles. Genesis said the Electrified G80 will be the leadoff nameplate for other full-electric offerings down the road.

Genesis says the Electrified G80 has a range of about 427 kilometers (265 miles).

"Electrification is one of the key strategies for Genesis as it aims to design and provide new experiences for customers with electric models," Genesis said in a release.

Genesis announced its entry into China only on April 2, launching the brand into the world's biggest auto market and tapping a potential driving force for international sales growth.

The brand said it would disclose more information about a U.S. and Canada introduction later this year, including the Electrified G80's North American specifications. It will announce its plans to launch European sales on May 4.

The China-market G80 shown in Shanghai has a range of 500 km (310 miles), based on the New European Driving Cycle, or NEDC. Estimates derived from NEDC are generally considered more optimistic than the U.S. standard set by the EPA.

The company estimates the range as 427 km (265 miles).

Genesis says the Electrified G80 can cover 0-60 mph (97 kph) in 4.9 seconds.

The Electrified G80 comes with standard all-wheel drive but has a disconnector actuator system that allows the driver to switch between all-wheel and rear-wheel power to improve efficiency.

Like the newly introduced Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover, the Electrified G80 can support both 400-volt and 800-volt charging, meaning it allows for faster charging.

The exterior design shares the much the same looks as the standard G80 under the brand's "Athletic Elegance" design language. But it gets subtle tweaks to show its electric credentials.

Among them is a more aerodynamic grille, which also houses the charging port.

The Electrified G80 comes with standard all-wheel drive but has a disconnector actuator system that allows the driver to switch between all-wheel and rear-wheel power to improve efficiency.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
NOTEBOOK: Nio, Xpeng CEOs set tongues wagging
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
NOTEBOOK: Nio, Xpeng CEOs set tongues wagging
NOTEBOOK: Nio, Xpeng CEOs set tongues wagging
BMW: New factory for Mini EVs is progressing well
BMW: New factory for Mini EVs is progressing well
China’s $87B EV giant hasn’t sold a vehicle yet
China’s $87B EV giant hasn’t sold a vehicle yet
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-19-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive