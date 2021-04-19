Genesis says first EV will have sporty acceleration, generous range

TOKYO -- Genesis unveiled a battery-powered version of its G80 sedan as the brand's first full-electric model, promising sporty acceleration and a generous driving range.
The South Korean premium brand revealed the model on Monday at the Shanghai auto show, foreshadowing the marque's electrification strategy in the important Chinese market.
Automakers worldwide are developing EV models for the Chinese market, where stringent emissions regulations require them to have robust lineups of electrified vehicles. Genesis said the Electrified G80 will be the leadoff nameplate for other full-electric offerings down the road.