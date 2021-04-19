Genesis says first EV will have sporty acceleration and a generous range

"Electrification is one of the key strategies for Genesis as it aims to design and provide new experiences for customers with electric models," Genesis said in a release.

Genesis announced its entry into China only on April 2, launching the brand into the world's biggest auto market and tapping a potential driving force for international sales growth.

The brand said it would disclose more information about a U.S. and Canada introduction later this year, including the Electrified G80's North American specifications. It will announce its plans to launch European sales on May 4.

The China-market G80 shown in Shanghai has a range of 500 km (310 miles), based on the New European Driving Cycle, or NEDC. Estimates derived from NEDC are generally considered more optimistic than the U.S. standard set by the EPA.

The company estimates the range as 427 km (265 miles).

Genesis says the Electrified G80 can cover 0-60 mph (97 kph) in 4.9 seconds.