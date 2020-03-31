Volvo to offer pickup, delivery, loaners for service

Volvo is removing a major pain point for U.S. customers with a vehicle undergoing service — having to schlep to and from the dealership.

Volvo Valet is a new service that allows customers to schedule pick-up and delivery for vehicles that need service or maintenance. As part of the service, customers receive a loaner while their vehicle is in the shop.

The service is offered by more than 100 of Volvo's 282 U.S. dealers.

While available now for service appointments, Volvo Valet will be expanded to include lease and purchase deliveries, lease returns, and overnight test drives later this year.

"Volvo Valet gives owners the flexibility to service and maintain their vehicles in a way that works best for them," Anders Gustafsson, Volvo Car USA CEO, said in a statement.

Using the Volvo Valet app, a customer can see where their driver is and when they will arrive. After handoff and vehicle exchange, the customer can receive a notification when their car has arrived at the store for service.

When service is completed, the dealer will contact the customer to arrange a time to return the owner's Volvo and retrieve the loaner vehicle.

Volvo Valet is a result of Volvo's purchase of Luxe in 2017 and has been in pilot for the last several months. The company said vehicles of any age are covered but dealers will have discretion over which models are eligible.