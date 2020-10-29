Tesla plans to open about 52 new service centers in 2021, report says

Reuters
Melissa Burden

Tesla operates 466 service centers around the world, according to Electrek. Pictured is the new Tesla center that opened in Michigan earlier this year.

Tesla Inc. plans to add at least one new service center every week in 2021, website Electrek reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The report doesn't specify which regions are targeted for the expansion, but the EV maker has been expanding its network of service centers and recharging network to keep up with its growing global fleet.

Last week, analysts at Brokerage RBC noted that Tesla's investment in service and quality has not been enough to keep up with its increasing sales and has the potential to damage the brand.

"Service could be particularly important as Tesla continues to try to expand outside its core market."

The company, which has repeatedly said that it needs to expand its service center locations, operates 466 service centers around the world, according to Electrek.

Tesla could not immediately be reached for a comment.

