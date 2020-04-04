Technician recruiters target seventh-graders

The signature recruiting part of the program is called Project Shift. Its website attempts to hit all the right pre-teen and teenage angst buttons — or at least the buttons of parents.

Worried about the future? There will always be demand for service technicians.

Dread the prospect of a meaningless desk job? The best techs help people by finding answers to fresh challenges every day.

Not cut out for grease and grime? The auto shop is now a place for computers and high-tech tools.

Can't wait to get out from under your parents' roof? Auto techs can find jobs most anywhere.

There's an attractive cost equation, too.

Consider the promise of good money following two years of post-high school training and a typical $20,000 investment in tuition.

Or add $100,000 and two more years to the education tab for a bachelor's degree that likely doesn't offer anything close to the job guarantee that technicians have.