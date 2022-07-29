Rivian takes on the challenge for EV startups — service centers

SAN FRANCISCO — Rivian's retro-futuristic R1T pickup remains scarce on the streets of the Bay Area, but some locals have discovered a cluster of the highly acclaimed electric truck by the San Francisco airport.

There, in a commercial area near an Amazon warehouse, Rivian's South San Francisco Service Center is chock-full of R1Ts coming in for their first service, a windshield replacement or a new front seat as part of an airbag-related recall.

Curious locals and would-be shoppers sometimes congregate in the parking lot, checking out the hardware. Although the electric vehicle startup sells directly to customers online, the cheerful facility also serves as a delivery center and test drive location.

"Everybody ends up finding our location, so now we have people coming in to take a look at our vehicles. So that's also a selling point," said Nataly Tomafsky, field service manager at the outpost.

Rivian has been building the R1T — which starts at $68,575 with shipping — since last September but has struggled to ramp up its Illinois plant because of parts shortages. It's now launching the R1S SUV and commercial vans for Amazon.