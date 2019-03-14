Porsche, Buick tops in service, Power study finds

Porsche ranked highest among luxury brands in customer satisfaction with dealer service and Buick, for the third straight year, topped all mass-market brands in J.D. Power's latest Customer Service Index study .

Porsche, with a score of 893 on a 1,000-point scale, gained 19 points over last year's score (874), supplanting Infiniti, which topped the survey of luxury brands for the first time in 2018 but fell to fourth place in the 2019 study.

Lexus ranked second among luxury brands with a score of 881, up from 871, followed by Cadillac in third (880 points), Infiniti (878) and Mercedes-Benz (870). Acura's score rose the most -- 21 points -- to 866, or sixth place. Land Rover's service satisfaction score dropped 31 points to 781, leaving the brand in last place -- and 81 points below the luxury brand average of 862.

Overall, five luxury brands -- Audi, BMW, Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover -- scored below the average luxury brand score, which was flat.