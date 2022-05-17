NADA urges Congress to act on legislation targeting catalytic converter thefts

WASHINGTON — The National Automobile Dealers Association and 12 other trade groups are urging Congress to advance a bipartisan bill that would combat an alarming rise in catalytic converter thefts in the U.S.

In a letter sent Monday to Democratic and Republican leadership on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the groups asked the committee to hold a hearing on legislation known as the Preventing Auto Recycling Theft (PART) Act and to support the measure.

"These thefts are costing millions of dollars to businesses and vehicle owners alike," the groups wrote in a letter to Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the committee's chairman, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., the GOP ranking member. "In addition, replacing a catalytic converter is costly and often difficult due to the part's skyrocketing demand and supply chain shortages."

Other groups that signed the letter include the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, American Car Rental Association, American Truck Dealers, American Trucking Associations, National Insurance Crime Bureau and National RV Dealers Association.

In the U.S., catalytic converters are being stolen at increasingly higher rates because they contain costly precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium and are not easily traceable.