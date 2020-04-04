Latest target in quest for service technicians: Seventh-graders

Most everyone agrees that a shortage of technicians ranks among the biggest challenges facing dealership service departments.
Over the decades, recruiting strategies have largely been aimed at high school and college-age students. Now, the latest in a long line of industry efforts is trying to lure them at an even younger age.
"We decided we would target as young as middle school," said Harry Hollenberg, a managing director at Carlisle & Co., a Concord, Mass., consulting firm that has been working for the better part of a year with nine automakers (Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo) on the Auto Technician Collaborative.