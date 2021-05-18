Honda ranks No. 1 for lowest total cost of service, 2021 analysis says

The Honda brand posted the lowest U.S. service and warranty costs for non-premium brands in the first three months of operation, followed closely by Hyundai, Buick and Toyota, according to an analysis by We Predict.
“It’s basically everything that’s not the result of a collision,” said James Davies, CEO and founder of We Predict, based in Ann Arbor, Mich., in a phone interview in advance of publishing the study Tuesday. “These are actual service interactions, not someone’s perceptions.”
We Predict collects and analyzes real-world information on millions of vehicle repairs, maintenance, service campaigns and warranty actions, performed at U.S. franchised dealerships, independent service centers and other facilities.