Honda ranks No. 1 for lowest total cost of service, 2021 analysis says

The Honda brand posted the lowest U.S. service and warranty costs for non-premium brands in the first three months of operation, followed closely by Hyundai, Buick and Toyota, according to an analysis by We Predict .

“It’s basically everything that’s not the result of a collision,” said James Davies, CEO and founder of We Predict, based in Ann Arbor, Mich., in a phone interview in advance of publishing the study Tuesday. “These are actual service interactions, not someone’s perceptions.”

We Predict collects and analyzes real-world information on millions of vehicle repairs, maintenance, service campaigns and warranty actions, performed at U.S. franchised dealerships, independent service centers and other facilities.