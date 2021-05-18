Honda ranks No. 1 for lowest total cost of service, 2021 analysis says

Acura ranks tops among luxury brands; EV costs more in first 90 days, We Predict report shows

The Honda brand posted the lowest U.S. service and warranty costs for non-premium brands in the first three months of operation, followed closely by Hyundai, Buick and Toyota, according to an analysis by We Predict.

“It’s basically everything that’s not the result of a collision,” said James Davies, CEO and founder of We Predict, based in Ann Arbor, Mich., in a phone interview in advance of publishing the study Tuesday. “These are actual service interactions, not someone’s perceptions.”

We Predict collects and analyzes real-world information on millions of vehicle repairs, maintenance, service campaigns and warranty actions, performed at U.S. franchised dealerships, independent service centers and other facilities.

2021 Deepview True Cost Report
Non-Premium Brand Rankings
NameplateAverage cost per vehicle
Honda$21
Hyundai$22
Buick$24
Toyota$24
Subaru$27
Mazda$28
Nissan$32
Kia$34
VW$39
Chrysler$39
Non-Premium
Brand Average  		$42
Jeep$43
Ram$50
Dodge$51
Mini$55
Ford$55
Chevrolet$83
GMC$132
2021 Deepview True Cost Report
Premium Brand Rankings
NameplateAverage cost per vehicle
Acura$30
Lexus$30
Infiniti$47
Volvo$69
Genesis$70
Audi$70
Premium Brand
Average		$84
Lincoln$91
BMW$106
Mercedes-Benz$121
Land Rover$137
Cadillac$156
Porsche$167
Shocking news on EVs

Interestingly from the dealership point of view, the study also found that actual service costs for battery-powered electric vehicles for the first 90 days are more than twice as high as either gasoline or hybrid vehicles.

That’s despite a widespread concern among dealers that switching to EVs would represent a sharp drop in service work. We Predict said the average cost per vehicle for EVs was $123 in the first 90 days, vs. $53 for gasoline, or $46 for hybrids.

While maintenance costs were lower for EVs, costs for parts and labor, for repairs, and for service campaigns were higher, the study said. Five of the Top 10 serviced parts on EVs in the first 90 days are related to the battery and charging, We Predict said.

Car Segments
Top Three Models Per Segment*
SegmentBest rankedOthers ranked
Compact Car (Segment Range: $12-$54)Honda CivicToyota Prius, Toyota Prius Prime
Compact Premium Car (Segment Range: $21-$130)Acura ILXLexus ES, Infiniti Q50
Small Car (Segment Range: $7-$19)Chevrolet SparkHyundai Accent, Hyundai Kona
Compact Premium Sporty Car (Segment Range: $61-$101)Lexus LCBMW M2, Porsche 718
Midsize Car (Segment Range: $13-$43)Honda AccordToyota Camry, Hyundai Sonata
Midsize Premium Car (Segment Range: $23-$127)Genesis G80BMW 5 Series, Lexus GS
Midsize Premium Sporty Car (Segment Range: $61-$401)BMW 8 SeriesChevrolet Corvette, BMW M5
Large Car (Segment Range: $14-$66)Chrysler 300Toyota Avalon, Nissan Maxima
*Segment rankings are based on the average actual service and warranty costs per vehicle in the first three months on the road and compiled from actual service records.
Source: We Predict 2021 Deepview True Cost Report
It adds up

For premium brands, Acura and Lexus were tied for the lowest cost, at $30 for the first three months, followed by Infiniti at $47, and Volvo at $69. For the four top non-premium brands, service and warranty costs for the first 90 days ranged from $21 for Honda, to $22 for Hyundai, to $24 each for Buick and Toyota.

Those numbers don’t sound like much, but there was a lot of variation among brands for the first 90 days — Chevrolet, for instance, was $83, and GMC was $132. In addition, Davies said costs for the first 90 days are a pretty good predictor of what costs would be over the lifetime of a vehicle.

Tesla was not rated among brands because of a lack of available data. The report said the Tesla Model 3 ranks among the top three models by segment, for lowest service cost per vehicle for premium EVs, behind the Audi e-tron, and the Audi e-tron Sportback.

SUV/Van Segments
Top Three Models Per Segment*
SegmentBest rankedOthers ranked
Compact SUV (Segment Range: $4-$68)Ford EcosportChevrolet Trax, Honda CR-V
Compact Premium SUV (Segment Range: $19-$122)Lexus UXLexus NX, Acura RDX
Midsize SUV (Segment Range: $20-$67)Nissan MuranoToyota Highlander, Buick Encore GX
Midsize Premium SUV (Segment Range: $29-$271)Lexus GXLexus RX, Volvo VC90
Large SUV (Segment Range: $20-$191)Toyota SequoiaFord Expedition, Toyota Land Cruiser
Large Premium SUV (Segment Range: $35-$371)Infiniti QX80Lexus LX, Audi Q8
Midsize Van (Segment Range: $11-$40)Kia SedonaHonda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna
*Segment rankings are based on the average actual service and warranty costs per vehicle in the first three months on the road and compiled from actual service records.
Source: We Predict 2021 Deepview True Cost Report

On average, We Predict said that based on its analysis of older vehicles, the cost per vehicle after 36 months in service is 15 times the three-month cost; after 60 months, it’s 20 times the three-month cost.

“It’s likely that in 60 months, the Top 3 after 90 days will still be in the Top 3,” Davies said. “Cars that launch well, that go on the road initially well, tend to do well later on.”

We Predict said the 2021 Deepview True Cost report covers 2021 model year vehicles, except for EVs, which included 2020 and 2021 model years.

We Predict was scheduled to present its new report to the Automotive Press Association later Tuesday.

Pickup/Commercial /Electric Vehicle Segments
Top Three Models Per Segment*
SegmentBest rankedOthers ranked
Midsize Pickup (Segment Range: $33-$64)Ford RangerToyota Tacoma, GMC Canyon
Large Pickup (Segment Range: $51-$144)Ram 1500Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan
Large HD Pickup (Segment Range: $54-$162)Ford F-250Ram 3500, Ram 2500
Commercial (Segment Range: $10-$58)Nissan NV200Ford Transit Connect, Ram ProMaster 3500
Electric Vehicle – Non-Premium** (Segment Range: $44-$94)Chevrolet BoltNissan Leaf, Kia Niro
Electric Vehicle – Premium** (Segment Range: $107-$644)Audi e-tronAudi e-tron Sportback, Tesla Model 3
*Segment rankings are based on the average actual service and warranty costs per vehicle in the first three months on the road and compiled from actual service records.
**Due to the limited number of electric vehicles in the market and smaller sales volumes, the Electric Vehicle Premium and Non-Premium segments include 2020 and 2021 model-year vehicles.
Source: We Predict 2021 Deepview True Cost Report
