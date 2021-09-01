Cox Automotive will go all-in on EV battery upkeep with latest acquisition

Cox Automotive and Spiers also collaborated on building a diagnostic tool to assess EV battery health.

Cox Automotive Inc. said it acquired Spiers New Technologies, an Oklahoma City-based service provider whose claim to fame is electric vehicle battery maintenance and management.

The global company’s mobility division on Wednesday said the move will bolster its ability to provide necessary services and support for customers who own vehicles that have electric battery packs instead of internal combustion engines.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

As the market for battery-electric vehicles continues to grow, so does demand for maintaining the health of their batteries. In addition to the acquisition, Cox Automotive and Spiers New Technologies said they collaborated on building a diagnostic tool to assess EV battery health conditions.

“We just think there’s so many tailwinds that support this space,” Cox Automotive President Steve Rowley told Automotive News, citing several automakers’ recent commitments to either add EVs to their future product offerings or focus entirely on building emissions-free lineups.

“I think we’ve tabulated that there’s about $300 billion-plus of commitments by [manufacturers] to focus on EVs between now and 2025,” Rowley said.

Spiers New Technologies offers manufacturers “4R” services — repairing, remanufacturing, refurbishing and repurposing — for battery packs used in hybrids and EVs.

Acquiring Spiers was ideal because it gives Cox a way to provide customers with solutions to optimize batteries’ life cycles and maximize their value, said Lea Malloy, head of research and development at Cox Automotive Mobility.

A battery pack alone can make up 30 to 40 percent of an EV’s cost, according to estimates.

“We know that as the industry moves to battery-electric, it’s going to play an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Malloy said. “But with that electrification comes an increased focus on the need for proper care and feeding of EV battery packs in their first life, but also at [the] end of [their] life.”

Eight out of 10 non-EV considerers are skeptical about the sustainability of EV batteries, according to research conducted by Cox Automotive.

Getting plans in place to refurbish and recycle batteries and prevent them from ending up in landfills could help quash such skepticism, Malloy said.

Spiers currently operates in the U.S. and the Netherlands. Rowley said Cox wants to expand domestic and international battery service offerings over time.

Cox Automotive said the acquisition aids a commitment made by its parent company, Cox Enterprises, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2034.

