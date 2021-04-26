Yet another delay for HAAH

LOS ANGELES — California startup HAAH Motors Holdings is again postponing its promised introduction of aggressively priced Chinese vehicles to the North American market, as well as delaying plans for a U.S. assembly site and "Made in America" sales pitch.
The latest twist in the yearslong journey by HAAH and dozens of franchised dealers comes after the distributor failed to complete its search for available U.S. factory space to assemble crossovers designed by China's Chery Automobile Co.
HAAH announced last week that it will instead import fully assembled Chery vehicles next year, pushing its new on-sale timeline to late 2022. It originally said it would launch sales in late 2019. That new delay has some dealers who signed up with an initial $150,000 per sales point worried about the return on their investments.