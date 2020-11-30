Will turbo Mazdas draw luxury buyers?

2021 Mazda3 Turbo: A play for luxury buyers

LOS ANGELES — Ever since the turbocharged Mazda3 was discontinued after the 2013 model year, auto enthusiasts have been pining for a reprise of the hot hatch that was sold under the Mazdaspeed performance moniker.

And just in time for Christmas, the automaker will deliver something closer to it — the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo — as its top trim for the 2021 model year. But it's not really a spiritual heir to the Mazdaspeed3 because Mazda is a different car company now and racer hatchbacks no longer fit with its premium intentions.

The new turbocharged Mazda compact, available in sedan and hatchback, is refined and sporty, with all-wheel-drive and 250 hp from a 2.5-liter engine mated to a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission.

"This is not a hot hatch," said Jay Chen, manager of powertrain performance at Mazda North American Operations. "We didn't build this car because we were trying to relive the days of our Mazdaspeed youth. Really, we saw this as a business opportunity and a way to grow our products and our brand to satisfy more mature drivers," he said in a media presentation.

The Mazdaspeed3 came in front-wheel drive and its 263 hp ran through a manual transmission. The resulting torque steer — from the motor tugging at the steering wheel — was not befitting an upmarket car. The new Mazda3 Turbo can't be configured with fwd and doesn't come in a manual.

With this latest edition, Mazda is trying to woo buyers of premium sedans from Audi, Mercedes and other luxury brands that offer entry-level vehicles starting around $35,000. For example, a fully loaded Mazda3 Turbo in optional Soul Red Crystal Metallic paint goes for $35,290 with shipping. That's similar to the base price of German and Japanese luxury rivals. The Mazda3, redesigned for the 2019 model year, has an upscale interior available in red leather and an exterior designed to look more expensive than its starting price.

"For 2021, the focus is to enhance Mazda3's value and inspire confidence by offering a more premium experience," said Kingsley Iduma, manager of vehicle planning and strategy. "Versus the premium car competitors, the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo delivers greater power at a competitive starting price."

The Mazda3 lineup runs from $21,445 to $38,040 on the pricier hatchback body style. The turbo trim, here, starts at $30,845.

The automaker introduced the turbo motor into its bestselling CX-5 compact crossover for the 2019 model year and will offer a turbocharged version of its new CX-30 crossover this year alongside the boosted Mazda3.

While Mazda is continuing its march upmarket with more powerful motors and more luxurious trims, it's also bolstering the lower end of its lineup. New for 2021, the Mazda3 comes in a revised base model with a smaller engine and reduced price.

The Mazda3 2.0 sedan with a 2.0-liter engine and 155 hp goes for $1,000 less than the previous base model with a nonturbo 2.5-liter engine and 186 hp. That means the Mazda3 lineup now runs from $21,445 with shipping to $38,040 with every factory option on the pricier hatchback body style, including shipping. The new turbo trim starts at $30,845 with shipping.

"As we continue to move upmarket with our vehicles, we're also balancing that by still offering vehicles that keep our current owners with the brand," said Drew Cary, Mazda's senior manager of communications. "We're not trying to flip a switch and move into a whole different segment and price out many people who have been with the brand for a long time."

The CX-30, a subcompact crossover that launched early this year, has outsold the Mazda3 as consumers move toward crossovers. Mazda is hoping the lower price of its base sedan will help with sales.

A 2.0-liter version of the CX-30 is not planned for the 2021 model year, Cary said. The CX-30 with its base 2.5-liter engine starts at $23,000 with shipping. Unlike the Mazda3, the CX-30 has a smaller, more inexpensive vehicle below it, the CX-3 crossover, which uses a version of the 2.0-liter motor.

Mazda has been one of the most successful automakers in the U.S. this year in terms of sales, thanks in great part to the CX-30, which shares a platform with the Mazda3. Brand sales through October were down just 0.7 percent compared with the same period last year at 226,016. Mazda gained 0.3 points of market share, second to only Tesla, according to Automotive News Data Center estimates.

Jeffrey Guyton, who took over as president of Mazda North American Operations in April 2019, has said offering a broad range of powertrains is part of a strategy to grow sales volume. Eventually, electrification will be part of its portfolio. Currently, Mazda offers only gasoline-powered engines and no hybrids in the U.S.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
New Infiniti chairman plots strategy to improve vehicles, experience
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
New Infiniti chairman plots strategy to improve vehicles, experience
New Infiniti chairman plots strategy to improve vehicles, experience
Quick recovery from COVID collapse
Quick recovery from COVID collapse
Thinner lots amid crises a plus for GM, dealers
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-30-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive