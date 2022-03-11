Will Rivian's big factory help swing Georgia to direct sales?

Late last year, Rivian said it will spend $5 billion to construct one of the world's largest auto plants about 30 miles outside Atlanta, hiring 7,500 workers.

While no one suggests that Rivian selected Georgia as a factory site purely to have its way with state dealer laws, the company's sudden new prestige in the state certainly won't hurt.

"I can't tell you we've had great success with the automobile dealers," said Rep. Chuck Martin, a co- sponsor of House Bill 460, which seeks to allow new EV-only companies to sell direct in Georgia. "They have a monopoly, and they want to keep it."

The Rivian investment — the largest in the Peach State's history — has gotten the attention of lawmakers, who are considering three bipartisan bills that would allow new-line EV manufacturers to sell direct in the state.

Rivian's factory creates buzz for the startup and raises the profile of electric vehicles in Georgia, Martin said.

"There are a lot more Braves fans after they won the World Series than there were before," the legislator mused.

HB 460 founderd in the 2021 legislative session but remains on the docket this year. Meanwhile, two new Georgia Senate bills introduced in 2022 seek to expand a 2015 exemption granted specifically to Tesla.

James Chen, Rivian vice president of public policy, said the automaker is "supportive" of the direct-sales bills in the Georgia Legislature.

"We believe that this is the right direction for our business model, and these bills would help us pursue that business model appropriately," Chen said.

But Georgia's auto dealers have a different perspective.

While the state's carve-out for Tesla was limited to just one manufacturer, the new bills are broadly written to include new EV manufacturers and their parent corporations and subsidiaries, noted Ben Jordan, senior director of governmental relations for the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association.