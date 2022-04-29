Why Subaru Solterra EV edges Toyota bZ4X twin in price

Two Japanese electric crossovers — built in the same plant and with similar components and characteristics — will be delivered to U.S. customers starting this year.

Yet qualifying buyers who choose the all-wheel-drive $46,220 Subaru Solterra over the Toyota bZ4X will enjoy the maximum federal $7,500 tax credit, while those who opt for the front-wheel-drive $43,215 bZ4X or its $45,295 awd counterpart won't. (All prices include shipping.)

That's because Toyota Motor North America will soon have exhausted its supply of $7,500 credits that Congress passed in 2008, while Subaru still has almost all of its initial 200,000 allotment. The IRS is expected to announce sometime this quarter that Toyota will join Tesla and General Motors as having sold more than 200,000 vehicles eligible for the plug-in electric drive motor vehicle credit.