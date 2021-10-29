Magic 'under $20k' price point is disappearing

DeGraff recently asked his Twitter followers to price their favorites for vehicles under $20,000 — including shipping charges.

Including the destination charges in the price makes the under-$20,000 challenge tougher. Rising transportation costs are translating to ever-higher factory destination charges, a nonnegotiable add-on to prices.

The new Ford Maverick would have been an easy choice, given its attractive body style and standard hybrid powertrain. But with shipping, the base Maverick rises to $21,490. That's also true for the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, which were easily less than $20,000 with shipping in years past, but no longer.

One of DeGraff's followers chose a Kia Rio hatch with a technology package and automatic gearbox — for $19,910 including shipping. The Kia Soul would have been a valid pick a couple of years ago, but now that it has discontinued its less expensive manual-transmission option, the Soul starts above the $20,000 threshold.

A surprise entry was the compact Subaru Impreza sedan with standard all-wheel drive, a five-speed manual gearbox and a reasonable $960 shipping fee. The base-model Volkswagen Jetta also made the cut, but with only the unpopular six-speed manual.

Toward the subcompact end of the spectrum, Chevrolet sells the 2022 Spark with an automatic transmission for $16,090, including shipping, and Mitsubishi's Mirage is just $500 more in a similar configuration.

In the small-crossover segment, the Hyundai Venue with an automatic transmission comes in at $19,935 with shipping. And over at Nissan, the Versa sedan comes in under $20,000, even in its top SR trim.

"Some automakers are still dedicated to offering new-car shoppers affordable options," DeGraff said. "Nissan has three models — Versa, Sentra and Kicks — that all start under $20,000 that are stylish, drive well, get great fuel economy and are jam-packed with today's safety and infotainment tech."

But once shipping is included, the Sentra and Kicks rise above the $20,000 mark.