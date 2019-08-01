VW: Brand rises on crossovers, Audi gains on cars

Volkswagen rode its crossovers to a 2.2 percent sales gain in July to 31,188, its fifth consecutive month of year-over-year sales gains, but it was also its smallest increase of the year. The brand's crossover sales rose 14 percent in the month, vs. a 7 percent decline in its car sales.

Meanwhile, Audi sales rose a slight 0.8 percent in July on big bumps from the upper range of its car lineup — particularly the A6 — plus the new e-tron electric crossovers, to 19,370. However, the Q3, Q5 and Q7 crossovers all dripped in July.

Brands: Volkswagen up 2.2%; Audi up 0.8%

Notable nameplates: Volkswagen Tiguan up 13%, Atlas up 18%, Jetta up 17%, Golf family up 5%; Audi A6 up 694%, A8 up 235%, Q7 down 6%

Incentives (including Porsche): $3,562 per vehicle, down 7.2% from a year earlier, ALG says.

Average transaction price: $40,562, up 1.7% from a year earlier, according to ALG.

Quote: "We have seen good momentum this summer with our fresh SUV lineup and our Drive Bigger sales event. Our results continue the trend of building on our market share growth since 2016. We expect to keep that momentum into the fall as more buyers embrace the Atlas and Tiguan," said Derrick Hatami, executive vice president for sales, marketing and after sales with Volkswagen of America.

Did you know? July was the fifth consecutive month that crossover sales comprised the majority of Volkswagen's monthly sales.