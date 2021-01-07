Volvo's December global sales rise 6% on U.S., China growth

STOCKHOLM -- Volvo Cars' global sales grew 6 percent to 74,239 vehicles in December, helped by higher demand in the U.S. and China.

Sales in the second half were the strongest in its history, while full-year demand dropped 6.2 percent to 661,713 cars, Volvo said on Thursday in a statement.

Sales last month in Europe dropped 1.8 percent, while China grew 9.9 percent and U.S. demand jumped 15 percent.

"We had a great second half of the year after a tough start, gaining market share in all our main sales regions," Volvo's head of Global Commercial Operations, Lex Kerssemakers, said in the statement.

"We aim to build on this positive trend in 2021 as we continue to roll out new electrified Volvos and expand our online business," he said.