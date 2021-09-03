Volvo warns on sales as supply woes dent output

Automaker's global vehicle sales fell 11 percent in August despite strong demand

Reuters

Volvo has cut production due to material shortages. Shown is the automaker's Torslanda plant in Sweden.

STOCKHOLM -- Volvo Cars warned that sales volumes in the second half could fall after it was forced to cut production due to material shortages.

Global vehicle sales fell 11 percent to 45,786 from a year ago in August, despite strong underlying demand, the automaker said in a statement on Friday.

Volvo cautioned that the potential decline in volumes in the second half could impact revenue and profit.

Volvo said supplier shutdowns since mid-July due to local efforts to limit the spread of the highly contagious delta variant in southeast Asia had worsened an already strained supply situation, forcing it to halt production.

A global chip shortage over the past year had already caused a major delay in manufacturing activity and forced several automakers to scale back output.

Volvo's vehicle sales fell 25 percent in Europe in August while they rose 3 percent in the U.S.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Market slumps 17% as chip crunch spreads
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Market slumps 17% as chip crunch spreads
Market slumps 17% as chip crunch spreads
Ford ready to hit the gas on EVs
Ford ready to hit the gas on EVs
Nissan’s tuner subbrand sets sights on U.S.
Nissan’s tuner subbrand sets sights on U.S.
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-30-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive