Volvo tweaks subscription service, adding crossovers, vehicles on lot

Volvo is expanding its controversial subscription program to include more crossovers, and it is making tweaks to allay dealer concerns.

The revamped Care by Volvo program, expected to be announced Monday, Aug. 26, has shortened the time it takes dealers to qualify, approve and get subscription customers into vehicles. Volvo will also cover subscription customers with a new group policy that will make it easier and faster to get insured.

In response to dealer feedback, Volvo will now allow retailers to offer vehicles on their lots to subscription customers. Under the original program, subscription customers would have to order the car.

"We have built in all the components that would enable the dealer ... to spot-deliver a vehicle as a Care by Volvo vehicle," Peter Wexler, head of Care by Volvo in the United States, said in a dealer communication. "We want to offer our retailers what we call the third option."

Care by Volvo has been expanded to include the XC60, XC90 and V60 Cross Country wagon, in addition to the XC40 compact crossover and S60 sedan currently offered. Only certain variants of these models will be offered as part of the subscription program.

By expanding the product options, Volvo hopes to reach a wider demographic. More than 80 percent of subscription customers are new to the brand, Volvo said.