Volvo dealers fight Polestar's plan for sales with only select retailers

The group's lead counsel, Chicago lawyer Ira Levin, says Volvo's plan echoes the recent spinoff of Genesis into a separate luxury brand by Hyundai, which initially tried to award only a certain number of franchises before some states and dealers pushed it to change course.

"The fact that they now want to do something that is similar to Genesis and just start their own franchise is problematic because it's taking something away from the dealers that they already had the right to sell," Levin told Automotive News. "It was under the Volvo umbrella."

The Volvo dealerships Levin represents filed a protest in August with the Illinois Motor Vehicle Review Board against Volvo Car USA and Polestar Automotive USA. They are seeking to have the companies' actions deemed unlawful and to be compensated for their legal fees.

Volvo and Polestar last month filed motions to dismiss the protest. Volvo, in filings, said it notified the dealerships more than a year ago that it wouldn't supply new Polestar-branded vehicles under their Volvo retailer agreements.

Volvo declined to elaborate, deferring to its filing. In it, Volvo said its franchise agreements with the dealerships extend only to Volvo-branded products, arguing there is "clear separation and differences between the two brands," with Polestar vehicles distributed only by Polestar Automotive. Polestar, of Sweden, is jointly owned by Volvo Car Group and Volvo's Chinese parent, Geely.