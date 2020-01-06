U.S. sales fall in 2019 but still top 17 million

DETROIT -- U.S. auto sales declined more than 1 percent in 2019 but topped 17 million for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year.

Ford Motor Co., the final automaker to report its results, said its fourth-quarter sales slipped 1.3 percent to 601,862.

That brings total light-vehicle sales for the industry to 17.1 million, down from 17.3 million in 2018. In the three years since peaking at more than 17.5 million in 2016, sales have declined 2.5 percent.

Before 2015, the only years in which automakers sold more than 17 million vehicles were 2000 and 2001.

Ford, the final automaker to report figures for 2019, said it sold 598,728 light vehicles in the final three months. Its full-year sales of 2,406,188 were down 3.2 percent from 2018.

For the quarter, Ford brand sales fell 2.2 percent but Lincoln brand sales rose 18 percent on the strength of new products, including the Aviator and Corsair crossovers.

Ford's F series became the country's top-selling pickup for the 43rd-straight year, and the best-selling vehicle for the 38th year in a row. F-series sales rose 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter but fell 1.4 percent for the year to 896,526.

Ford says its pickup and van sales rose 16 percent in the quarter while utility sales dropped 4.1 percent. Sedan sales plummeted 41 percent as the company continues to phase out all cars except the Mustang.