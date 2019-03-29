U.S. sales drop with no reason for buying

Even the most optimistic forecasts for U.S. auto sales in March concede that the industry had its worst first quarter since at least 2015. In fact, it's expected to be the first time sales fell below 4 million vehicles in any three-month period over the past four years, amid tepid incentives, faltering consumer confidence and tighter credit availability.

Slightly smaller IRS refund checks as a result of the tax-reform law passed by Congress in December 2017 also hindered dealership traffic, according to Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at Cox Automotive.

"Consumers simply haven't had a compelling reason to buy," Smoke said last week.

Cox projects that March sales, scheduled to be reported Tuesday, April 2, will be down 6.7 percent from a year ago. Other forecasts call for a smaller decline, but there's little evidence that the industry fared better than a year ago, when it posted its second-best March ever.

The market's weakening could halt — soon, if not in March — Subaru's streak of consecutive year-over-year sales gains that began in December 2011. Cox estimates that Subaru's March sales declined 0.2 percent, and Subaru of America CEO Tom Doll said on Bloomberg Television last week that "there's no question" the 87-month streak is in jeopardy if the Trump administration levies tariffs on imported vehicles, causing prices to rise.

Sales slide
  1st qtr. U.S. sales 1st qtr. % change Full-year % change
2015 3,961,437 5.8 5.8
2016 4,097,960 3.4 0.4
2017 4,033,708 -1.6 -1.8
2018 4,122,904 2.2 0.6
2019 3,970,000 (est.) -3.7 N/A

The weaker first quarter sets a somewhat glum tone for the year as the spring selling season gets into full swing, even though the industry remains robust by historical standards. J.D. Power and LMC Automotive trimmed their 2019 full-year forecast by 75,000 vehicles to 16.9 million, which would be 2.5 percent lower than 2018. Edmunds noted that the first quarter could portend a "significant reduction" from the 17.33 million vehicles sold last year, while acknowledging that it's far too early to know for sure. U.S. sales have topped 17.2 million for four consecutive years, including the record 17.55 million sold in 2016.

"We can now confidently say new-vehicle sales are past their peak," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' manager of industry analysis. "The question now is what the new normal will be. With new-vehicle prices continuing to rise, interest rates sustaining post-recession highs and leasing growing increasingly expensive, pressure on the market is mounting."

Unlike each of the past three years, which started slower than expected, analysts aren't counting on demand to strengthen in the latter half of 2019.

"It will be tougher to repeat that trend this year if the economy itself is slowing down," Smoke said.

U.S. sales fell 2.6 percent in the first two months of 2019. So far, automakers haven't tried to counter the declines by broadly ratcheting up incentives, preferring to sell slightly fewer vehicles at what are, in many cases, considerably higher prices.

Average incentive spending by automakers is expected to fall to an estimated $3,604 per vehicle in March, down 5 percent from a year earlier, TrueCar's ALG subsidiary said. It estimated that the average transaction price for new light vehicles was $34,213, up 2.8 percent from March 2018.

Cox estimated that every major automaker will post lower sales in March, led by declines of 13 percent for Nissan Group and 7.7 percent for Volkswagen of America. Cox projected declines of 7.4 percent for FCA US and Ford Motor Co. and of 7.2 percent for General Motors.

Michael Martinez contributed to this report.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive