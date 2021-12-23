Sales on pace to fall again in Dec.; retail stockpiles continue slow recovery

The widespread supply-chain bottlenecks that have left new-vehicle showrooms empty for months will put a big dent in December sales even as inventories slowly rebound.

Deliveries of new cars and light trucks are on track to drop an estimated 23 to 29 percent this month from a year earlier, TrueCar, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive forecast this week.

Core retail sales are projected to drop 20 percent to 1,105,800 from December 2020, J.D. Power and LMC said Thursday.

The final month of the year, fueled by heavy marketing promotions, outgoing model closeout offers and holiday deals, is traditionally a blockbuster one for automakers.

But while many automakers are advertising this year, there simply are not enough new vehicles available to meet consumer demand, prompting many shoppers to wait on the sidelines until selection improves and prices moderate.

Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power, said monthly retail stockpiles continue to improve and are tracking at just more than 1 million for the first time since July.