Sales on pace to fall again in Dec.; retail stockpiles continue slow recovery

Deliveries of light vehicles are on track to drop an estimated 23 to 29 percent this month from a year earlier, forecasters say.

DAVID PHILLIPS
U.S. retail sales, undermined by inventory shortages resulting from tight chip supplies, are projected this month to drop 20 percent to 1,105,800 from December 2020, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said Thursday.

The widespread supply-chain bottlenecks that have left new-vehicle showrooms empty for months will put a big dent in December sales even as inventories slowly rebound.

Deliveries of new cars and light trucks are on track to drop an estimated 23 to 29 percent this month from a year earlier, TrueCar, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive forecast this week.

Core retail sales are projected to drop 20 percent to 1,105,800 from December 2020, J.D. Power and LMC said Thursday.

The final month of the year, fueled by heavy marketing promotions, outgoing model closeout offers and holiday deals, is traditionally a blockbuster one for automakers.

But while many automakers are advertising this year, there simply are not enough new vehicles available to meet consumer demand, prompting many shoppers to wait on the sidelines until selection improves and prices moderate.

Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power, said monthly retail stockpiles continue to improve and are tracking at just more than 1 million for the first time since July.

SAAR outlook

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales for December is forecast to come in at 11 million to 13 million, TrueCar, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said, down 3.5 million from 2020, and down or off slightly from the 13.12 million rate in October and November.

Helped by a strong first-half volume, U.S. sales are on track to rise slightly to 14.95 million, J.D. Power and LMC estimate.

Most automakers are scheduled to release December and fourth-quarter sales on Jan. 4.

The lack of new cars and light trucks continues to drive prices to all-time highs and discounts to record lows.

King said average transaction prices in December are expected to reach a record $45,743 — the first time ever above $45,000 and 20 percent higher than December 2020, when prices eclipsed $38,000 for the first time.

The average manufacturer incentive per vehicle is on pace to hit a low for the month of December, at $1,598, a decrease of $2,291 from a year earlier.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota lays out Lexus' EV future
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda at the automaker's electrification presentation this week.
Toyota lays out Lexus' EV future
KIA-MAIN_i.jpg
Kia beats U.S. sales record despite production challenges
TESLA-MAIN_i.jpg
Tesla closes in on established luxury leaders
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive