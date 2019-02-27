U.S. auto sales projected to fall again in Feb.

U.S. auto sales are forecast to drop slightly for a second straight month in February as the industry struggles to gain traction in the new year.

Estimates released by three leading forecasters see declines of as much as 2.6 percent from February 2018 levels, while Cox Automotive projects a 0.7 percent gain.

Forecasts of the seasonally adjusted annual sales rate range from 16.6 million to Cox's 17.1 million. Those would be in line with analysts' expectations for the year, which is forecast to come in below 17 million for the first time since 2014.

A February drop would mark the second time in three years that the industry has started the year with two consecutive monthly declines. The last time that happened, in 2017, the industry went on to record its only annual sales setback since the Great Recession. Automakers are scheduled to report their February results on Friday.

Among those anticipating declines, TrueCar's ALG estimates a 2.6 percent slide (and a SAAR of 16.6 million), Edmunds projects a 2.2 percent drop (16.7 million SAAR), and J.D. Power/LMC Automotive sees a 0.9 percent decrease (16.8 million SAAR).

January sales slipped 1 percent after the industry eked out a 0.6 percent advance to 17.3 million sales for 2018. At the start of last year, few analysts expected annual sales to top 17 million.