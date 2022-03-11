Inventory remains stable at 1.07M

U.S. auto inventory levels crept up only slightly last month to 1.07 million from 1.04 million the previous month.

The U.S. inventory saw only minor improvement but remained at just more than a million vehicles last month as automakers continued to struggle with production issues and demand that continues to outpace supply, according to data compiled by Cox Automotive and the Automotive News Research & Data Center.

Dealerships began March with an estimated 1.07 million vehicles in inventory, a 34-day supply. That compares to 1.04 million the previous month, which was then 35 days, Cox estimated.

Inventory levels have continued to gain, albeit incrementally, for several months but still remain down 60 percent from the 2.82 million vehicles — then a 78-day supply — where they stood a year earlier, and the 3.41 million vehicles at the same point in 2020, then a 101-day supply.

World events, particularly rising gasoline prices, may begin to weigh down demand, allowing inventories to grow again, Cox executive analyst Michelle Krebs said. "Demand in the market may change quickly in coming weeks. If gas prices continue to rise quickly and surpasses historic precedents, consumers may pull back from vehicle purchasing."

Among automakers that continue to report sales and inventory levels on a monthly basis, only Ford reported more than a month's supply and was the only one whose days' supply grew from January. Toyota, American Honda, Hyundai-Kia, Mazda, Subaru and Volvo saw their days' supply shrink.

