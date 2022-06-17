Upcoming Kia EVs will stir up more buyers

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Kia is committed to launching a battery electric vehicle in the U.S. every year for the rest of this decade, says its U.S. sales boss.

The Korean automaker will have eight BEVs in its lineup by 2029, which includes the EV6 compact crossover that went on sale this year, the redesigned Niro EV and the EV9 three-row SUV that it will build starting in 2023.

"Thirty percent of our sales will come from electric vehicles by the end of the decade, and we'll get to 50 percent in the early 2030s," said Eric Watson, Kia Motors America vice president of sales and operations, during a discussion about the company's plans this month in Long Beach, Calif.