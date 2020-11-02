Uchida: U.S. revival key to Nissan's global fate

In the meantime, Uchida and COO Ashwani Gupta — Nissan's point man for North America — are laser-focused on rebooting the U.S. business, where group sales are in reverse for a third-straight year.

The U.S. was once Nissan's biggest and most profitable market. But China has supplanted it as the company's earnings engine. Nissan's U.S. sales plunged 41 percent to 398,478 vehicles from April through September, the first six months of its fiscal year. Its China sales rose 4.2 percent to 778,923 — almost double the U.S. total.

Uchida says the remedy is refocusing the U.S. business on quality, not quantity, of sales.

A big test will be the rollout of the next-generation Rogue compact crossover, which reaches the U.S. this fall.

The redesign of Nissan's bestselling nameplate is a symbol of the new Nissan. "We have to make sure our new vehicle launch is successful to further enhance Nissan value," Uchida said.

Pickups will be another focal point for Nissan in the U.S. going forward, he added. The Frontier midsize pickup, for example, is one of the updates promised in the "Nissan A to Z" product blitz. The redesign, its first since 2004, could arrive in the second half of 2021.

Also on tap is the Ariya all-electric crossover, the blitz's "A," and a redesigned Z sports car, the "Z."

Uchida says the company's recovery is on track to meet the Nissan Next goals.

They entail a return to profitability in the fiscal year that starts April 1, 2021, with a core operating profit margin of 2 percent, on the way to a 5 percent margin in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

In that time frame, Nissan also wants to cut $2.86 billion in fixed costs to bolster the bottom line and slash global production capacity 20 percent to 5.4 million vehicles.

Moves to streamline U.S. operations will include the termination of commercial van sales.

Uchida said communication and coordination with U.S. dealers also is on the mend, citing better results in the most recent dealer attitude survey by the National Automobile Dealers Association, conducted over the summer.

"We are improving," Uchida said of the survey. "It's not enough, but it's moving in the right direction. We really want to make sure dealer engagement is on a solid basis. That comes first."

In the winter 2020 NADA study, Nissan ranked 28 out of 31 brands surveyed. That was down from 26 in the previous survey and from 24 five years prior. Nissan's score sank in consideration of dealer input and in ease of doing business. But it improved in efforts to avoid incentive complexity.

Nissan said it improved in the summer survey, but it declined to provide details.

"Our scores in almost all key areas showed a statistically significant increase," said spokeswoman Azusa Momose. "We are changing our business and changing our culture to elevate the value and sustainability of Nissan."

To be sure, dealer relations, while improving, have had their rocky moments.

Nissan reintroduced stair-step incentives this year, to the chagrin of many retailers, after leaders pledged to scale back the brand's reliance on the volume-based payouts. And Nissan sparked ire again in some corners when it began stepping up factory audits of dealer warranty claims.