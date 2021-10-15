Pair of Grand Cherokee models, with similar prices, aim to coexist

The narrow price gap between the two SUVs could cause some attrition for the two-row model, but Jeep believes it can still come out ahead.

Buyers for the two-row Grand Cherokee are distinct enough from those of the three-row Grand Cherokee L, bottom, to keep Jeep from losing too many sales, analysts say.

When the redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee reaches dealerships this year, it will have a three-row version sitting next to it for the first time since the nameplate's 1992 debut.

Pricing for the SUV hasn't been revealed, but the three-row Grand Cherokee L, which debuted over the summer, starts at a little more than $2,000 above the outgoing two-row model. The gap could shrink if Jeep raises the price of the five-passenger version when the redesign arrives.

Dealers and analysts said that could cause some attrition for the two-row model but that Jeep still will come out ahead in the long run by keeping consumers from defecting to other brands for a three-row SUV.

Ken Thomas, operating partner at Northland Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in suburban Detroit, said there's a contingent of buyers for the traditional two-row model who will stick with it. The L, meanwhile, is conquesting owners of the Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Tahoe and Traverse, he said.

Thomas believes the L, which starts at $38,790 including shipping, was priced just right to avoid overlapping too closely with the larger Wagoneer SUV.

Kelleher: Next 2-row to lift sales

"I believe we're going to see some traditional Grand Cherokee buyers move over to the three-row," he said. "I'm seeing us conquesting other makes so far, people that just never considered Jeep because we didn't have a three-row offering. We may see a little dip in the two-row model in sales overall, but the Grand Cherokee name, I believe, is going to probably grow pretty significantly."

Dave Kelleher, chairman of the Stellantis National Dealer Council, said some customers have loved the design of the Grand Cherokee L but aren't buying because they don't need the extra row. This group, he says, is holding out until the new-look two-row variant, with the same body style as the L, arrives.

Kelleher, who owns David Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Glen Mills, Pa., said Jeep lost buyers over the years who outgrew the Grand Cherokee but has rectified that problem with the L.

He expects the Grand Cherokee line to see a sales increase once the next-generation two-row version reaches stores. The L is turning quickly as Jeep pushes to fulfill orders amid the global microchip shortage that has hampered production across the industry.

"I'm surprised we're getting as many as we are," Kelleher said of the L. "Is there enough? We would have to be able to produce a lot of vehicles to say I have enough. I'm selling everything, and a lot of them are sold before they get there."

Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights at Edmunds, said buyers who want a two-row utility vehicle are distinct from those who want one that can seat seven or eight people.

He sees Jeep having success with both varieties of the Grand Cherokee. It reminds him of when Lexus expanded the reach of the RX by adding a three-row variant to its lineup after a long run as a two-row model.

The Grand Cherokee L "does keep people in your brand instead of having them just completely abandon you," Drury said. "It's something that they could [have] even done a little bit sooner, but the fact that they've done it at all is a win on their part."

Jeep is pushing to fill Grand Cherokee L orders amid the microchip shortage.

Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader, said "there is a chance the three-row could cannibalize Grand Cherokee two-row buyers, but the two audiences are just different enough."

The L buyer, Moody said, is likely more concerned with family hauling, while the two-row buyer is probably more concerned with off-roading ability. The two-row has a shorter wheelbase and "that means a more aggressive breakover angle," he said.

"The L does just fine off-road, as was demonstrated by Jeep at their proving grounds," Moody said, "so the increased capability of the two-row, however slight, will appeal to those more traditional Jeep buyers that really place off-road ability nearer the top of their list of priorities."

Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said the Grand Cherokee L was an economical way for Jeep to jump into the profitable three-row segment.

"The key is to increase total volume for a product line with minimal cost increases for the manufacturer," Brauer said. "That's why Jeep expanded the Grand Cherokee's configurations. Adding some interior volume and a third row was a relatively low-cost change, yet it will substantially grow the Grand Cherokee's potential audience."

