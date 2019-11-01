Trucks drive Honda to Oct. gain; Toyota slips

Several major automakers reported mixed U.S. sales results in October as the industry attempted to rebound from the year's biggest monthly decline -- an estimated 12 percent drop in September volume.

Honda Motor Co., behind an 18 percent rise in light-truck deliveries at the Honda brand, posted a 7.6 percent increase in October U.S. sales. Volume rose 8.2 percent at the Honda division and 2.4 percent at Acura. Overall, American Honda said car demand dropped 1.5 percent while light-truck demand surged 15 percent last month.

At Toyota Motor Corp., sales fell for the second month in row in October behind weaker car and truck deliveries. The automaker said overall U.S. sales dropped 1.2 percent, with volume down 1.6 percent at the Toyota division but rising 1.9 percent Lexus.

Light-truck volume fell 2.4 percent at the Toyota brand behind weaker demand for the Tacoma pickup, Highlander crossover and Sienna minivan, even as two other crossovers -- the RAV4 and C-HR -- set October sales records.

Combined car sales at Toyota and Lexus dropped 2.8 percent while light-truck deliveries at the two brands fell 0.3 percent, the company said.

Hyundai’s October U.S. sales rose 8 percent to 57,094 behind strong retail demand for the brand’s expanded crossover lineup.

While car deliveries dropped last month, Hyundai said retail sales of three crossovers -- Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona -- each rose by 16 percent or more while the new Palisade crossover racked up deliveries of 4,357. October fleet shipments dropped 8 percent and represented 16 percent of all sales, Hyundai said.

The overall increase in volume came even as Hyundai lowered average incentives nearly 4 percent last month, data from ALG show. (See chart below.) The brand has now posted a gain 14 of the last 15 months.

Mazda posted only its second increase of the year, with October deliveries rising 4.5 percent.

U.S. light-vehicle sales are forecast to rise slightly in October, helped by an extra selling day and fatter discounts, according to analysts at Cox Automotive and J.D. Power, while ALG sees industry volume falling.

Other automakers will report October results later today, though the Detroit 3 no longer release monthly sales. General Motors and Ford Motor are expected to post lower October sales, analysts at Cox Automotive and ALG say, while the outlook for FCA is mixed.

Volume is off 1.6 percent through September, according to the Automotive News Data Center, but the industry is still on track to rack up annual sales of 17 million or more in 2019 for a record fifth straight year.

Healthy fleet demand continues to offset weaker retail deliveries.

In recent years, the final quarter has proved strong for industry volume, helped by year-end deals and holiday promotions. With consumer confidence still high, incentives rising and another interest rate cut this week, some analysts see a year-end bump on the horizon as shoppers put trade and recession worries aside.

LMC this week raised its forecast for 2019 total U.S. light-vehicle sales by 50,000 units to 17.1 million, representing a decline of 0.9 percent from 2018’s 17.335 million tally.

Still, while employment growth remains solid, new-vehicle affordability is undermining retail sales, analysts say. New-vehicle prices in October are on track to be the highest ever, exceeding $34,000 for the first time and up almost $1,300 from a year ago, J.D. Power said.

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales is expected to come in between 16.9 million and 17 million, based on the average estimate of analysts from Cox Automotive, J.D. Power/LMC and True Car/ALG.

The SAAR has topped 17 million five out of nine months this year, signaling the market remains healthy.