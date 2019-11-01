Trucks drive Honda to Oct. gain; Toyota slips

Hyundai gets 8% bump from new crossovers

U.S. Light-Vehicle Sales, October & YTD
Fiat Chrysler, Ford and GM no longer release monthly U.S. sales data. They all now release quarterly. Automotive News will continue to report on automakers that issue monthly sales data.
  Oct.
2019		 Oct.
2018		 %
change		 10 mos.
2019		 10 mos.
2018		 %
change
BMW - - - - - -
Mini - - - - - -
Rolls-Royce* - - - - - -
BMW of N.A. - - - - - -
Acura 13,957 13,624 2.40% 126,770 128,107 -1.00%
Honda 117,486 108,558 8.20% 1,210,882 1,201,072 0.80%
American Honda Motor Co. 131,443 122,182 7.60% 1,337,652 1,329,179 0.60%
Genesis - - - - - -
Hyundai brand 57,094 52,653 8.40% 563,450 545,445 3.30%
Hyundai Motor America 57,094 52,653 8.40% 563,450 545,445 3.30%
Kia Motors America - - - - - -
Hyundai-Kia 57,094 52,653 8.40% 563,450 545,445 3.30%
Jaguar - - - - - -
Land Rover - - - - - -
Jaguar Land Rover N.A. - - - - - -
Mazda N.A. 19,520 18,673 4.50% 227,687 253,795 -10.30%
McLaren* - - - - - -
Mercedes-Benz - - - - - -
Smart USA - - - - - -
Mercedes-Benz USA - - - - - -
Mitsubishi Motors N.A. - - - - - -
Infiniti - - - - - -
Nissan - - - - - -
Nissan Group - - - - - -
Nissan/Mitsubishi - - - - - -
Subaru of America - - - - - -
Lexus 23,143 22,716 1.90% 232,694 236,340 -1.50%
Scion - 1 -100.00% - 3 -100.00%
Toyota 165,644 168,385 -1.60% 1,735,395 1,778,995 -2.50%
Toyota/Scion 165,644 168,386 -1.60% 1,735,395 1,778,998 -2.50%
Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. 188,787 191,102 -1.20% 1,968,089 2,015,338 -2.30%
Audi - - - - - -
Bentley* - - - - - -
Lamborghini* - - - - - -
Porsche - - - - - -
VW - - - - - -
VW Group Of America - - - - - -
Volvo Cars N.A. - - - - - -
Other** 328 321 2.20% 3,280 3,210 2.20%
U.S. LIGHT VEHICLE 397,172 384,931 3.20% 4,100,158 4,146,967 -1.10%
*Estimate
**Reflects Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lotus sales estimates.
***Estimate for September, YTD is actual

Several major automakers reported mixed U.S. sales results in October as the industry attempted to rebound from the year's biggest monthly decline -- an estimated 12 percent drop in September volume.

Honda Motor Co., behind an 18 percent rise in light-truck deliveries at the Honda brand, posted a 7.6 percent increase in October U.S. sales. Volume rose 8.2 percent at the Honda division and 2.4 percent at Acura. Overall, American Honda said car demand dropped 1.5 percent while light-truck demand surged 15 percent last month.

At Toyota Motor Corp., sales fell for the second month in row in October behind weaker car and truck deliveries. The automaker said overall U.S. sales dropped 1.2 percent, with volume down 1.6 percent at the Toyota division but rising 1.9 percent Lexus.

Light-truck volume fell 2.4 percent at the Toyota brand behind weaker demand for the Tacoma pickup, Highlander crossover and Sienna minivan, even as two other crossovers -- the RAV4 and C-HR -- set October sales records.

Combined car sales at Toyota and Lexus dropped 2.8 percent while light-truck deliveries at the two brands fell 0.3 percent, the company said.

Hyundai’s October U.S. sales rose 8 percent to 57,094 behind strong retail demand for the brand’s expanded crossover lineup.

While car deliveries dropped last month, Hyundai said retail sales of three crossovers -- Santa Fe, Tucson and Kona -- each rose by 16 percent or more while the new Palisade crossover racked up deliveries of 4,357. October fleet shipments dropped 8 percent and represented 16 percent of all sales, Hyundai said.

The overall increase in volume came even as Hyundai lowered average incentives nearly 4 percent last month, data from ALG show. (See chart below.) The brand has now posted a gain 14 of the last 15 months.

Mazda posted only its second increase of the year, with October deliveries rising 4.5 percent.

U.S. light-vehicle sales are forecast to rise slightly in October, helped by an extra selling day and fatter discounts, according to analysts at Cox Automotive and J.D. Power, while ALG sees industry volume falling.

Other automakers will report October results later today, though the Detroit 3 no longer release monthly sales. General Motors and Ford Motor are expected to post lower October sales, analysts at Cox Automotive and ALG say, while the outlook for FCA is mixed.

Volume is off 1.6 percent through September, according to the Automotive News Data Center, but the industry is still on track to rack up annual sales of 17 million or more in 2019 for a record fifth straight year.

Healthy fleet demand continues to offset weaker retail deliveries.

In recent years, the final quarter has proved strong for industry volume, helped by year-end deals and holiday promotions. With consumer confidence still high, incentives rising and another interest rate cut this week, some analysts see a year-end bump on the horizon as shoppers put trade and recession worries aside.

LMC this week raised its forecast for 2019 total U.S. light-vehicle sales by 50,000 units to 17.1 million, representing a decline of 0.9 percent from 2018’s 17.335 million tally.

Still, while employment growth remains solid, new-vehicle affordability is undermining retail sales, analysts say. New-vehicle prices in October are on track to be the highest ever, exceeding $34,000 for the first time and up almost $1,300 from a year ago, J.D. Power said.

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales is expected to come in between 16.9 million and 17 million, based on the average estimate of analysts from Cox Automotive, J.D. Power/LMC and True Car/ALG.

The SAAR has topped 17 million five out of nine months this year, signaling the market remains healthy.

Incentives

The number of incentive programs offered in October was near record levels, with heavy discounts largely offsetting softening retail demand, Cox Automotive said. Incentives averaged $4,145 last month, up from $3,872 in October 2018, J.D. Power said. ALG estimates new-vehicle incentives averaged $3,767 last month, up 4.7 percent or $170, over October 2018, with the Detroit 3 and Nissan Motor Co. the biggest spenders among major automakers. (See chart below.)

Odds, ends

•  There were 27 selling days last month vs. 26 in October 2018.
•  Days to turn, or the average number of days a new vehicle sits on a dealer lot before being sold to a retail customer, was 74 days through Oct. 20, J.D. Power said, up 6 days from October 2018.
•  Fleet shipments, a bright spot all year, are expected to total 260,000 units, down 3 percent from October 2018, J.D. Power said. And fleet volume is expected to account for 19 percent of total light-vehicle deliveries, unchanged from October 2018.

•  J.D. Power says prices of both cars and light trucks rose in October. But the average transaction price for cars (up 4 percent to $27,739) advanced at a faster clip than light trucks (up 3 percent to $36,474).


 

Quotable

“With the close of 2019 near, auto sales are expected to be above 17 million units for the fifth straight year. Attention is now shifting to 2020 and, while retail sales are expected to decline for the fifth straight year, the outlook has improved somewhat. Trade risk and vehicle affordability remain top concerns for the coming year, but the economy is expected to remain supportive with growth at a sub-2% level. A higher probability of a recession has been pushed out to 2021 or later.”
--  Jeff Schuster, head of global vehicle forecasts at LMC Automotive

October incentive outlays for U.S.
Manufacturer Incentive per unit
Oct. 2019 forecast		 Incentive per unit
Oct. 2018		 YOY % change
BMW $5,683 $5,549 2.4%
Daimler $5,808 $5,806 0%
FCA $4,835 $4,356 11%
Ford $4,576 $4,400 4%
GM $4,683 $4,229 11%
Honda $2,167 $1,965 10%
Hyundai $2,565 $2,669 -3.9%
Kia $3,523 $3,749 -6%
Nissan $4,196 $4,326 -3%
Subaru $1,242 $1,165 6.6%
Toyota $2,458 $2,495 -1.5%
Volkswagen Group $3,824 $3,760 1.7%
Industry $3,767 $3,596 4.7%
Source: ALG
